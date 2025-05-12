President Pezeshkian slams intl. community’s silence on Israel’s atrocities

President Pezeshkian was speaking during a ceremony marking Red Crescent Week in Tehran on Monday.

“In today’s world, some individuals, despite their polished appearance and fine words about humanity, harbor a beast within,” the President said, referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank.

He questioned how anyone claiming to be a human could so easily bomb women, children, and the elderly, while also blocking the delivery of water, food, and medicine to the people of Gaza.

Pezeshkian added that the world and the UN are witnessing these atrocities, yet they remain silent and, shockingly, even defend such a criminal regime. The president’s remarks come amid growing criticism in Muslim countries over the international response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Around 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, as Israel blocks the delivery of food, medicine, and other aid to the enclave.