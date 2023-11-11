Power of resistance front emanates from Iran’s support: Hezbollah chief

Nasrallah made the remarks in a Saturday televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut.

“Iran does not direct the resistance movement, but rather protects and supports them,” the Hezbollah chief said.

He lauded the steadfastness of Palestinian and Lebanese fighters in the face of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and on the border with Lebanon, stressing that Tel Aviv will eventually have no option but to retreat in another humiliation for its army.

“Time is not in favor of the [Israeli] enemy and all factors, including the captives file, will build up pressure on it. We must continue the pressure, and those placing the main burden are the people of Gaza.”

“The enemy is confused and this is reflected in the contradictory statements being made by [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Nasrallah highlighted.

He stressed that Hezbollah’s operations have continued on a daily basis since his last speech on November 3, and that the activities of resistance fighters have intensified both in terms of numbers and type over the past week.

“We have used attack drones for the first time in Lebanon’s history as well as the heavy-caliber Burkan (Volcano) missiles, which can carry a warhead weighing up to 500 kilograms,” the Hezbollah chief noted.

Nasrallah further noted that Hezbollah fighters quickly responded to the brutal killing of four civilians – three children and their grandmother – in an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Ainata, and struck Kiryat Shmona city near the Lebanese border with salvos of Katyusha rockets.

“Israelis are doing their utmost to conceal their losses. We are sending reconnaissance drones into the northern sector of the occupied territories on a daily basis, and some of them are reaching Haifa and beyond,” the Hezbollah leader continued.

He added that top-ranking Israeli military officials have admitted that confrontations on Lebanon’s border have escalated lately.

“Pressure will continue from Lebanon’s front and I salute heroic resistance fighters for this. The talk of the town here in Lebanon remains to be about developments in the battlefield. Eyes must remain fixed on the matter, as this battle is not akin to the previous ones,” Nasrallah stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah chief stated that the Israeli military is publicly and openly attacking hospitals in the Gaza Strip under pathetic excuses, stressing that assaults on medical facilities reflect the Israeli spirit of vengeance.

“A number of Zionist officials have said that all this carnage, acts of terror and barbaric actions have one main objective, which is subjugation. They are trying to say that the cost of demanding one’s right is very costly.”

“Through their crimes in Gaza, the Israelis want the Palestinians to forget all about their land. Israel wants Lebanon to stand idly by and observe wholesale destruction in Gaza,” Nasrallah said.

He argued that the Israeli army considers every home and every family in Gaza to be a legitimate target.

“Since 1948, Israeli massacres have not deterred Palestinians from pursuing their rights. Did Israel manage to force the Lebanese nation to give up resistance in 1982 despite the destruction of thousands of homes and the killing of thousands of people? Israel killed thousands in the 2006 war in Lebanon, but the Lebanese people did not abandon the resistance,” the Hezbollah secretary general stressed.

Nasrallah also stated that Israelis should be the ones to despair as their atrocities in Gaza are dealing a heavy blow to the so-called normalization scheme.

“The world public opinion has changed, and Israel’s lies have been exposed. This is in favor of the resistance front and the people of Gaza. Time is running out for the enemy and the parties that are advocating it. All world leaders are calling for a ceasefire, except for the US administration and the British government,” he added.

“Palestinians are not calling on participants in the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit [in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Gaza conflict] to dispatch armies. They only want Arab and Muslim nations to stand united, shout in the face of Americans and demand an end to this aggression,” Nasrallah underscored.

He underlined that Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are escalating their confrontations with Israeli troops, hailing Yemeni resistance fights for their retaliatory missile strikes.

On drone and missile attacks on US military bases in Syria and neighboring Iraq, Nasrallah said that Iraqis have stated that the assaults will stop only when the Israeli strikes on Gaza end.

“Americans have threatened us through several channels. If you (Americans) want the other fronts to calm down, you have to stop the war on Gaza,” the Hezbollah leader stated.

He added that no one is asking for more from Syria, as the war-ravaged Arab country is currently hosting leaders of resistance movements and bearing consequences.