Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Persian Gulf Star Oil Company’s refining capacity rises to 455,000 barrels

By Ehsan Ghasri

Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Oil Company (PGSOC) in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas has increased its refining capacity from 36 thousand barrels at inauguration over six years ago to 455 thousand barrels, the company’s director said on Wednesday.

Alireza Jafarpour Boroujeni said the company has the largest share in the Iran’s gasoline production by supplying about 40 percent of the country’s need.

He said the establishment of a hydrogen purification unit for oil and gas and the implementation of the national project for the export of liquefied gas to increase the production and quality of the products of the world’s largest gas condensate refinery are among the achievements of the PGSOC.

Iran inaugurated the PGSOC, also known as the Bandar Abbas Gas Condensate Refinery, the largest gas condensate in the world and the most modern one the Middle East in May 2017 at heat of the Western-led sanctions on the country.

