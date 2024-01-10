Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, his wife indicted on graft charges

By IFP Media Wire
Imran Khan

A Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on graft charges of retaining state gifts from when Khan was in power, including jewelry from Saudi Arabia's government, authorities announced.

The latest indictment was another blow to Khan and his political party ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. 8.

Officials said Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan’s legal team confirmed the indictment of Khan and his wife in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022.

The 71-year-old former cricketer, Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure, is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.

