Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, his wife indicted on graft charges

The latest indictment was another blow to Khan and his political party ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. 8.

Officials said Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan’s legal team confirmed the indictment of Khan and his wife in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022.

The 71-year-old former cricketer, Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure, is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.