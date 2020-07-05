Over 200,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

The spokeswoman for Iran’s Health Ministry says 201,330 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 163 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11,571.

She also confirmed 2,560 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 240,438.3,168 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,794,727 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Kurdistan, Khorasan Razavi, and Ilam provinces are considered as red zones.