Omani police say gunfire near mosque killed four

The attack early on Tuesday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city, Muscat.

Omani police announced they’re taking “all necessary security measures and procedures … to handle the situation”. They gave an initial casualty toll of four killed and “several” injured.

“The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said on social media platform X.

No motive or potential suspects were identified in the attack. A state of emergency was declared in the area.

The Pakistani foreign ministry also said in a statement the “terrorist attack” in Wadi al-Kabir, in the governorate of the capital city Muscat, had caused the deaths of four Pakistani nationals.

Describing the incident in the Wadi al-Kabir district of Oman’s capital Muscat as a “terrorist” attack, the Pakistani ministry added 30 injured people were in hospital.