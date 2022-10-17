Official: Recent incidents cost Iran dearly in tourism, foreign travels

Director of the association Hormatollah Rafiei says officials should do something about the recent protests to make sure they do not hurt the public.

Rafiei added that internal travels have not been affected by the recent incidents in the country.

He stressed that this means public security has not been jeopardized even as there has been some insecurity.

Still, he said, some foreign embassies have used the protests and riots to suspend or impose restrictions on visa issuance for Iranians, despite denials.

Rafiei also criticized officials for their handling of the “opportunity” presented by the Qatar World Cup 2022.

He said lack of “insight” on their part led to no World Cup tourist book with Iranian hotels while such countries as Saudi Arabia have attracted many of such tourists.