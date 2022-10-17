Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHomelandTourism

Official: Recent incidents cost Iran dearly in tourism, foreign travels

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tourists in Iran

The trade association of air travel and tourism services offices of Iran says the number of foreign tourists and Iranian travels abroad have plunged by up to 90 and 60 percent, respectively over the past month.

Director of the association Hormatollah Rafiei says officials should do something about the recent protests to make sure they do not hurt the public.

Rafiei added that internal travels have not been affected by the recent incidents in the country.

He stressed that this means public security has not been jeopardized even as there has been some insecurity.

Still, he said, some foreign embassies have used the protests and riots to suspend or impose restrictions on visa issuance for Iranians, despite denials.

Rafiei also criticized officials for their handling of the “opportunity” presented by the Qatar World Cup 2022.

He said lack of “insight” on their part led to no World Cup tourist book with Iranian hotels while such countries as Saudi Arabia have attracted many of such tourists.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks