Media WireForeign PolicySelected

No talks with US as long as Washington maintains current attitude: Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has stressed that no negotiations will take place between Tehran and Washington as long as the United States insists on its current approach.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Sunday, Baqaei said Washington’s notion of negotiations is driven less by conventional diplomatic give-and-take and more by an attitude of dictation — a stance that makes any talks impossible.

Referring to the continued crimes of the Israeli regime, he said recent reports about the use of banned weapons, including cluster bombs, by Israel in Southern Lebanon demonstrate that the regime recognizes no limits in violating international law.

He added that if Israel’s crimes and its aggressive policies in the region are not contained, their consequences will inevitably spill over into other parts of the world.

Regarding Iran’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Baqaei said: “After three rounds of talks, we reached an understanding with the Agency, and the framework for cooperation following the Israeli–US attack had been clearly defined.

Baqaei said unfortunately, the three European countries – Britain, France, and Germany- under US pressure, deprived the Agency of this opportunity. Their actions at the UN Security Council and the United Nations — along with their recent move at the IAEA — disrupted this process.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks