No talks with US as long as Washington maintains current attitude: Iran

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Sunday, Baqaei said Washington’s notion of negotiations is driven less by conventional diplomatic give-and-take and more by an attitude of dictation — a stance that makes any talks impossible.

Referring to the continued crimes of the Israeli regime, he said recent reports about the use of banned weapons, including cluster bombs, by Israel in Southern Lebanon demonstrate that the regime recognizes no limits in violating international law.

He added that if Israel’s crimes and its aggressive policies in the region are not contained, their consequences will inevitably spill over into other parts of the world.

Regarding Iran’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Baqaei said: “After three rounds of talks, we reached an understanding with the Agency, and the framework for cooperation following the Israeli–US attack had been clearly defined.

Baqaei said unfortunately, the three European countries – Britain, France, and Germany- under US pressure, deprived the Agency of this opportunity. Their actions at the UN Security Council and the United Nations — along with their recent move at the IAEA — disrupted this process.