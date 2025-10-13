NATO conducts nuclear drills

The two-week Steadfast Noon exercise comes amid what Moscow has described as rampant anti-Russian hysteria among the Western European nations, accusing NATO of militarizing the continent and preparing for a direct confrontation.

Announcing the drills on Friday, Rutte said they help ensure that NATO’s nuclear deterrent remains “as effective as possible.”

This year’s Steadfast Noon is being hosted by the Netherlands, with Volkel Air Base serving as the main operating site. Supporting elements will be stationed at bases in Belgium, the UK, and Denmark.

According to NATO, the exercise will involve around 70 aircraft from 14 member states, including both conventional and dual-capable aircraft. About 2,000 personnel are taking part, supported by surveillance, air-to-air refueling, and command-and-control aircraft. NATO has emphasized that no nuclear weapons will be used during the exercise.

Moscow has yet to comment on the current drills, but has previously condemned past Steadfast Noon exercises, saying they “lead to nothing but ratcheting up tensions” which are already high due to the Ukraine conflict.

Russian officials have accused Western European nations of uniting in what Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has called a collective “anti-Russian frenzy.” Ushakov said the region has been speaking in an “extremely belligerent, extremely negative” voice against Moscow while spreading “brazen lies” about it.

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said Western Europe has been “whipping up hysteria” about an alleged threat of war with Russia, calling such concerns a “nonsense mantra” and urging leaders in the region to focus on domestic issues instead.

Putin has also advocated for extending nuclear arms controls, calling on the US to agree to prolong the 2010 New START treaty for another year and refrain from taking steps that could break the current balance.