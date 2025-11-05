Putin claims NATO spy ship observed test of Russia’s nuclear-powered missile

Last month, Russia successfully tested the Burevestnik missile, which, according to the Russian military, traveled more than 14,000 kilometers and remained airborne for about 15 hours.

“I think foreign experts were also able to verify this, since a NATO reconnaissance ship was constantly in the area during the tests of the Burevestnik on October 21. We didn’t interfere with its work. Let them take a look,” Putin said on Tuesday.

The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow is “not threatening anyone,” and that the tests are part of “long-announced work,” which should not come as a surprise.

In recent weeks, Russia has also tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered, torpedo-shaped drone, and launched a new nuclear submarine, the Khabarovsk, designed specifically to carry such drones.

Although none of these tests involved actual nuclear detonations, US President Donald Trump responded by ordering the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing, citing strategic competition with Russia and China.