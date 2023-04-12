Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Moscow: US not yet issued visas for Lavrov, Russian delegation to attend UNSC session

By IFP Media Wire
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

A Russian official says Washington has not yet issued visas for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of Moscow's delegation to attend the session of the United Nations Security Council.

The United States has not yet issued visas to the Russian delegation led by Lavrov to participate in the session of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on Wednesday.

“Not a single visa has been issued yet,” Ryabkov told reporters.

Under the 1947 UN “headquarters agreement”, the US is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for “security, terrorism, and foreign policy” reasons.

The relationship between the United States and Russia has ruptured since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

