More than 900k displaced in Gaza over past two weeks

The Israeli bombardment has been accompanied by ground incursions and intense fighting, particularly in eastern Rafah and Jabalya, he added, saying that of the displaced Palestinians, 812,000 are from Rafah and over 100,000 from northern Gaza.

“To date, more than 75% of the Gaza Strip – some 285 square kilometers – is under evacuation orders amid escalating hostilities,” Dujarric said.

He added that the large-scale displacement has resulted in dire living conditions due to a severe shortage of shelters, with no tents and very few shelter items available for distribution.

Displaced individuals are seeking refuge in open spaces, damaged buildings, and agricultural lands in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on May 6 in Rafah, home to around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has warned that the Israeli onslaught on Rafah undermines negotiations for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap deal with Israel.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,600 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 80,000 others since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.