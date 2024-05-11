Saturday, May 11, 2024
Media WireMiddle East

More bodies recovered from Gaza mass graves

By IFP Media Wire
The bodies of 80 Palestinians have been unearthed from three mass graves at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital, with dozens more discovered in the medical facility itself, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry reported Saturday.

According to the ministry, this brings the total number of bodies recovered from mass graves throughout Gaza since October to 520.

The ministry added that some bodies were discovered with bullet wounds in their heads and chests, indicating that they had been executed at point-blank range.

A new mass grave at the hospital was uncovered earlier this week, the seventh to be discovered in Gaza since 7 October.

The ministry of health in Gaza also said 28 people were killed as a result of Israeli military operations in the most recent 24 hours. it added that 69 people had been injured in the same period.

Altogether, since October 7, 34,971 people have been killed in Gaza and 78,641 injured, according to the ministry.

