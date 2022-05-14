Saturday, May 14, 2022
Media Wire

Mohamed bin Al Zayed elected new UAE president

By IFP Media Wire
Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, was elected by the Federal Supreme Council as the President of the United Arab Emirates, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent his congratulations to MBZ, the report added.

Sheikh Mohamed has been serving as Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE forces, and has been carrying out the functions of the president and Abu Dhabi monarch since 2014, after his half-brother Khalifa suffered a stroke and reduced his public appearances.

Back in 2019, the politician was named the most powerful Arab ruler by the New York Times, and was ranked among the 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

Under his leadership, the nation signed the Abraham Accords peace agreement with Israel, aiming to normalise relations between the two countries.

SourceSputnik

