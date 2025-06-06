Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveReligion

Millions in Iran mark Eid al-Adha with prayers, reflection amid global Muslim observance

By IFP Editorial Staff
Millions in Iran mark Eid al-Adha with prayers, reflection amid global Muslim observance

Millions of Iranians joined Muslims worldwide on Friday to observe Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

The festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Abraham, who was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before being divinely granted a ram to sacrifice instead.

In Iran, the day began with large congregational prayers held in major cities and towns.

In the capital Tehran, thousands gathered for the prayers. The atmosphere was solemn yet hopeful, as worshippers not only marked the religious occasion but also prayed for peace and relief for Muslims suffering across the world, including Gaza.

In the holy city of Mashhad, throngs of worshippers gathered at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, to perform the special Eid prayers in a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and coincides with the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks