Millions in Iran mark Eid al-Adha with prayers, reflection amid global Muslim observance

The festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Abraham, who was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before being divinely granted a ram to sacrifice instead.

In Iran, the day began with large congregational prayers held in major cities and towns.

In the capital Tehran, thousands gathered for the prayers. The atmosphere was solemn yet hopeful, as worshippers not only marked the religious occasion but also prayed for peace and relief for Muslims suffering across the world, including Gaza.

In the holy city of Mashhad, throngs of worshippers gathered at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, to perform the special Eid prayers in a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and coincides with the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.