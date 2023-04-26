Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Member of Iran’s Experts Assembly shot dead

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Ayatollah Abassali Soleimani, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts and Zahedan’s former Friday prayers imam, has been assassinated in Iran’s northern city of Babolsar, local officials say.

A provincial governor for Mazandaran Province, Rouhollah Salgi, told IRNA on Wednesday that Ayatollah Soleimani was shot dead earlier in the day.

Salgi said the assailant was in custody. He did not provide further details.

But Tasnim News Agency cited an eyewitness as saying that Ayatollah Soleimani was sitting in a bank when the assailant took a guard’s rifle by force and sprayed the cleric with bullets, killing him.

At least three others are said to have been injured in the incident.

An investigation is underway.

