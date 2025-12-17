Mass grave discovered in former security building in Syria’s Idlib

The grim discovery was reportedly made during renovation work inside the facility, which had previously served as State Security headquarters in Maaret al-Numan before the Assad government lost control of the city in 2019. Workers reportedly found human remains buried within the structure, leading to an immediate halt in the renovation process.

According to the reports, security forces have sealed off the area and prevented access to the location, pending further procedures. No official details were provided regarding the number of bodies found or their identities.

After a coalition led by militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a regional offshoot of Al-Qaeda, captured Damascus and displaced former Syrian President Bashar Assad late last year, at least 66 mass graves were discovered throughout the country. Each could hold answers about the fates of some of the more than 170,000 people who remain missing.

Last December, a mass grave containing at least 100,000 bodies was found outside Damascus.