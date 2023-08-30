Major Petrochemical plant in southern Iran catches fire

The fire at Ghadir Mahshar Petrochemical Plant caused some damage but left no casualties.

As a result of the blaze, the plant’s 504 PVC tank exploded but no chemical leak happened.

Later, firefighters managed to put the fire out.

Reports say the fire started after the tank got clogged. The incident left no casualties.

Ghadir Mahshar Petrochemical Plant was launched in 2010 in Khuzestan Province.

The company produces the PVC needed domestically. Its annual production capacity is 120k tons of PVC of different grades.