Macron says France to recognize Palestine

In a surprise statement on X on Thursday, Macron said that he would make a formal announcement to this effect at the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York.

“The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and to rescue the civilian population,” he added.

While most countries around the world recognize Palestine as a nation, the United States and many of its close allies do not. With President Macron’s decision, France would be the first major country in the G7 – comprised of the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Italy – to officially recognize a Palestinian state.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration tries to end the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Earlier on Thursday, US Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Washington had decided to bring its negotiating team home for consultations “after the latest response from Hamas,” which “clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

The deal under discussion calls for a 60-day truce during which Hamas would release ten living hostages and the remains of 18 more in phases, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Humanitarian aid supplies would be increased, and both parties would hold negotiations toward a lasting ceasefire.

The talks have stalled over conflicting demands on how to end the war. Hamas insists it will only release all hostages in exchange for a complete Israeli withdrawal and a cessation of hostilities. On the other hand, Israel refuses to agree to end its campaign until Hamas relinquishes power and disarms, a condition that the militant group rejects.

The conflict started in October 2023 after a Hamas incursion into southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.