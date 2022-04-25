Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 61

Ukraine can win war “if they have right equipment, support”: Austin

The US believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia with “the right equipment and the right support,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters Monday, from an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

“In terms of their ability to win – the first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so, they believe that we can win. We believe that we – they – can win, if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we’re going to do everything we can and continue to do everything we can,” Austin told reporters.

Austin said Ukraine’s needs are changing as the nature of the fight evolves, in part because the focus has shifted to the east of the country.

“So (the Ukrainians) need long-range fires. You’ve heard them express a need for tanks. And we’re doing everything that we can to get them the types of support, the types of artillery and munitions that will be effective in this stage of the fight,” Austin told reporters during a news conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following high level talks on Monday.

“You’ve seen what we’ve done here in the recent past with a recent $800 million authorization provided by the President that allows us to provide five battalions of 155 howitzers, hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery, and so we’re also engaging our colleagues in other countries for the same type of capability,” he added.

Austin said he has seen “indications” that “many countries are going to come forward and provide additional munitions and howitzers.”

So we’re going to push as hard as we can, as quickly as we can to get them what they need,” he added.

Russia failing, Ukraine succeeding: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday that Russia was “failing in Ukraine” and that “Ukraine is succeeding.”

“Russia has sought as its aim to take away (Ukraine’s) sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed,” Blinken said during a news conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

“It sought to assert the power of its military, its economy. We of course are seeing just the opposite,” he added.

“We don’t know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene,” he stated.

“The bottom line is this. We don’t know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene,” Blinken continued, adding, “And our support for Ukraine going forward will continue. It will continue until we see final success.

American diplomats will be back in Ukraine “starting next week,” Blinken said.

“They’ll then start the process of looking at how we actually reopen the embassy itself in Kyiv, I think that will take place over a couple of weeks,” he added.

“We’re doing it deliberately. We’re doing it carefully with the security of our personnel foremost in mind,” he continued.

Blinken noted that US President Joe Biden will nominate Bridget Brink as the US Ambassador to Ukraine. He described Brink as “deeply experienced in the region.” The post has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was recalled in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Sunday, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began.

Blinken stated he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spent about three hours with Zelensky and his senior team in the capital Kyiv.

“That was the entire focus of our visit. We wanted to focus on the work that needed to be done in looking at the game plan that we have, how we’re moving forward across all of these different lines of effort,” Blinken told reporters from an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

US military aid taking Ukraine’s defence to ‘new level’: Zelensky

The $3.4 billion in military assistance from the US is “already” helping bring

Ukraine’s defence capabilities to a qualitatively new level”, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, according to a statement from his office issued after Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin’s visit to Kyiv.

“We appreciate the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine. I would like to thank President Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it,” Ukraine’s president stated.

The statement noted the president’s discussions with the US delegation included “current priorities for the belligerent state” strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

One dead and seven injured in Kremenchuk: Governor

One person has died and seven have been injured in missile attacks in the city of Kremenchuk, Governor of the Poltava region, Dmytro Lunin, confirmed on Telegram on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, Lunin had written of attacks on infrastructure but said details were being clarified.

“Nine enemy missiles the day before hit the Kremenchuk thermal power plant and the Kremenchuk oil refinery,” Lunin stated in today’s post, adding the hit to the power plant meant most of the city’s districts were without hot water.

Explosions reported in Lviv as air raid sirens blare across Ukraine

Several explosions have been reported in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, with a large plume of smoke cited in an unknown location.

Air sirens were activated across Ukraine overnight, including in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Explosions were also reported in Vinnytsia.

Russia likely trying to hide true death toll from domestic population: UK

Russia’s defence ministry has proposed that compensation for families of deceased military personnel will be overseen by military rather than civilian officials, the latest briefing of the United Kingdom defence ministry says.

“This likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia’s losses from the domestic population,” the ministry adds.

It also noted that Russia had made only “minor advances” in some areas since it shifted its focus to occupying the eastern region of the Donbas.

“Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough,” it continued.

Entire region under heavy shelling: Luhansk governor

The entire Luhansk region is under “heavy shelling” on Easter Sunday, the region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, has said in a post on Telegram, adding that three three high-rise buildings and four houses had burned down as a result.

He stated several vehicles, including trucks, were involved in accidents. “Therefore, people were saved not only by sorting out the rubble, but also from under beaten vehicles.”

“The Russian army has hit the oil refinery in Lisichansk for the third time,” he noted without mentioning any casualties.

Moscow sends note to US demanding an end to Ukrainian arms supplies: Russian Ambassador

Moscow has sent a note to Washington demanding it stop supplying weapons to Kiev, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with TV channel Russia-24.

“$800 million, for this [amount of] weapons will be supplied to Kyiv from Washington. This is a huge figure, it does not contribute to finding a diplomatic solution, resolving the situation,” Antonov said.

“Did we pass a note – yes, we emphasised the unacceptability of the situation when the United States are stuffing Ukraine with weapons, we demanded an end to this practice,” he stated.

Antonov added that the US was “trying to raise the stakes even more and aggravate the situation”.

Russia says a fire has broken out at an oil depot in its Bryansk region

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Bryansk region of Russia, state news agency TASS reported Monday citing government sources.

“The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire. There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks,” TASS reported, citing the government’s press office, which also said first responders were on their way to the scene.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry in Bryansk received reports of the fire at 2am Moscow time, according to TASS. The ministry sent rescue teams to the scene and these confirmed the fire was at an oil depot, it added.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

On April 14, Russia’s top law enforcement body said it was investigating an alleged Ukrainian helicopter strike in the Bryansk region, just days after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of mounting a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the neighboring Belgorod region.

US diplomats could return to Ukraine during this week

US diplomats will return to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv Sunday, a senior State Department official said.

The diplomats will “start with day trips into Lviv” and “graduate to potentially other parts of the country and ultimately, resume (their) presence in Kyiv,” the State Department official added.

Blinken, who traveled to Kyiv alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also stated US President Joe Biden will nominate Bridget Brink as the US Ambassador to Ukraine, according to the State Department official.

The post has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was recalled in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.

Russia reportedly attempting to save parts of sunken Moskva

Russia is using a special rescue ship Kommuna to lift its sunken warship Moskva from the seabed, Ukraine’s news channel Espreso reports, citing German newspaper Bild.

“Due to the size of the Moskva (187 meters in length), the 110-year-old Kommuna is unlikely to be able to lift the sunken cruiser from the depths completely, but there will be attempts to save the ship’s anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as secret documents and military equipment,” Bild reportedly notes.

Other publications such as Forbes say the Kommuna is only attempting to rescue sensitive materials from the ship.

Kommuna, a submarine-salvage ship, was placed into active service in July 1915. She has served in the Russian Imperial, Soviet, and Russian Federation navies, through the Russian Revolution and both world wars.

Pentagon chief headed to Germany for talks with NATO ministers

After his trip to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will head to Ramstein, Germany, for a meeting of NATO defence ministers and other donor countries, to be held Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

That discussion will look at battlefield updates from the ground, additional security assistance for Ukraine and longer-term defence needs in Europe, including how to step up military production to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine, officials told AP.

Zelensky praises Ukraine’s resistance, thanks US for support

President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised his people for two months of bravely resisting Russian forces since Moscow’s invasion on February 24, and has thanked the US for its support.

“Two months of heroic nationwide resistance of Ukraine to the Russian aggression have passed. I am grateful to POTUS and the people of the US for leadership in supporting Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to President Joe Biden’s tweet which honoured Ukraine’s resolve.

“Two months after [Vladimir] Putin launched an unprovoked and justified attack on Ukraine, Kyiv still stands,” Biden wrote. He added the US would continue to support Ukraine “in their right to defend their homeland.”

Russia may be preparing for renewed Azovstal assault: Think-tank

Russian forces continued to bombard the remaining Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol’s Azovstal Steel Plant and may be preparing for renewed assaults on the facility, which would likely lead to high Russian casualties, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis of the situation.

The institute also noted that Russian forces had secured limited gains northwest of the city of Severodonetsk, but remained “unlikely to be able to launch massive offensive operations”.

It added Russia was deploying additional forces to “reinforce unsuccessful attacks on the Izyum front.”

EU readying ‘some form of an oil embargo’ on Russia

The European Union is preparing “smart sanctions” against Russian oil imports, The Times has reported, citing the European Commission’s executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis.

“We are working on a sixth sanctions package and one of the issues we are considering is some form of an oil embargo. When we are imposing sanctions, we need to do so in a way that maximises pressure on Russia while minimising collateral damage on ourselves,” Dombrovskis stated.

Russia blocking locals from leaving occupied territories: Army

Russian forces are restricting “the rights and freedoms of civilians” in temporarily occupied territories, “in particular freedom of movement,” Ukraine’s army has claimed.

“The settlements that are preparing for holding pseudo-referendums are closed for entry and exit,” the General Staff of the Armed forces of Ukraine also announced.

The UK defence ministry said Russian forces in the occupied city of Kherson are planning to stage a referendum to justify the invasion. Ukrainian officials have previously warned of referendum in Kherson similar to the one Russia used to annex Crimea in 2014.

Putin’s actions in Ukraine ‘nauseating’: Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine as “nauseating” in a phone call with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson told Guterres the actions were a “blatant aggression, which is having devastating consequences for Ukraine’s people,” according to a statement from his office.

“They discussed their shared concerns on attacks in areas besieged by Russian forces, such as Mariupol and Kherson, and the need to secure a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian efforts and allow civilians to leave,” the statement added.

Current Russia sanctions ‘insufficient”: Ukrainian official

The continuation of the war in Ukraine and killing of people and children “makes it clear that the current sanctions policy is insufficient”, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

“It needs to be strengthened. It needs to be updated, new sanctions need to be developed constantly,” he stated on French TV.

Yermak spoke of the sanctions action plan developed by an international group of experts, and led by him and former US diplomat Michael McFaul, which advises on further steps countries should take to pressure Russia. This includes the EU placing a full embargo on Russian gas and oil and “recognising Russia as a country that sponsors terrorism.”

Russian forces forming for ‘offensive’ in Kherson region

The military head of the south-central city of Kryvyi Rih said Ukraine had observed preparations for a possible offensive by Russian forces from the Kherson region, adding defenses were being bolstered in the area.

In televised remarks, Oleksandr Vilkul stated Russian forces were “forming an offensive strike formation in our direction in the Kherson region. We are waiting for their possible transition to the offensive in the coming days. But we know more about them than they think; we understand all their plans; and we are fully prepared for any development in the situation.”

Vilkul said the Krivyi Rih garrison was in a state of readiness and had defenses prepared.

“A lot of work continues to help in evacuating people from the frontline zone,” he continued, adding, “Kryvyi Rih is providing buses and ambulances. We have provided medical assistance and social workers. But people are going out on bicycles and taking old people and children out in wheelbarrows.”

Earlier this week, a top Russian general said Moscow plans to establish “full control” over southern Ukraine in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine.

Kremenchuk hit by nine missiles: Ukrainian regional military governor

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said nine Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

“Already nine Russian missiles have hit Kremenchuk’s infrastructure this evening,” Lunin continued, adding, “The enemy has no regard, even on such a holy day.”

Lunin gave no further details about the consequences of the strikes.

Russia plans ‘staged referendum’ in Kherson: UK

Russia is “planning a staged referendum in the southern city of Kherson aimed at justifying its occupation”, the United Kingdom’s ministry of defence has said in an intelligence update.

Russian forces seized the strategically important city in early March.

“The city is key to Russia’s objective of establishing a land bridge to Crimea and dominating southern Ukraine,” the defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

Blinken and Austin make unannounced trip to Ukraine to meet Zelensky

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Sunday where they met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began.

While in Kyiv, Blinken and Austin met Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky for an extended, roughly 90-minute bilateral meeting, a senior State Department official said.

Blinken stated US diplomats would return to Ukraine this week, the senior State Department official noted, in a strong message of solidarity from the United States.

Blinken also relayed that US President Joe Biden would nominate Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine, according to the senior State Department official. The post that has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was recalled in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.

In addition, Blinken and Austin discussed the deliveries of recent US military assistance to Ukraine, the ongoing training for Ukrainian soldiers, and the Biden administration’s intention to provide $713 million in additional foreign military financing to help Ukraine transition to NATO-capable systems, according to the senior State Department official and a senior Defense Department official.

Both officials briefed press who traveled to the region shortly before Blinken and Austin were due to arrive in Kyiv; the traveling US press corps did not travel with the secretaries to the Ukrainian capital.

In the background briefing, the officials made clear that the US military would still not be involved directly in the war.

“The President has been very clear there will be no US troops fighting in Ukraine and that includes the skies over Ukraine,” the defense official said, adding, “This visit does not portend actual involvement by US forces.”