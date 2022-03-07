Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 12

Stocks sink while oil soars after US & allies consider banning Russian oil

Stocks are tumbling Monday as oil prices are soaring to the highest level in 13 years, raising fears about a further spike in inflation that could damage the global economy.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank as much as 5% in morning trading. It was last down 3.4%, on track to log its worst daily drop in seven months. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 3.6%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.5%. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1%.

On the US market, Dow futures fell 450 points, or 1.3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 1.6% and 2% respectively.

Ukraine says foreigners from 52 countries joined fight against Russia

Volunteers from 52 countries around the world have arrived in Ukraine to join its fight against Russia, the country’s foreign minister said.

The world stands with Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba stated during an online news conference.

He recalled President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for volunteers to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Kuleba added they are evaluating requests as many veterans and volunteers are arriving in the country.

Russia to open humanitarian corridors

The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it added.

Ukraine, Russia prepare for third round of peace talks

After nearly two weeks of war, Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet for the third round of negotiations, which both sides announced could take place on Monday.

The location and exact time for the talks were unclear.

The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

Gold rises above $2,000 on soaring Ukraine fears

Gold has risen to more than $2,000 in Asian trade as investors flee to the safe-haven commodity over fears about the effect of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The precious metal hit a peak of $2,000.86 an ounce, its highest level since September 2020.

Traders have been sent running to safety as Russia continues with its invasion of Ukraine, which has battered equity markets and sent oil prices to a 14-year high, adding further upward pressure to already high inflation.

Australian missiles ‘on ground’ in Ukraine

After Australia last week promised Ukraine $50m in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware to fight Russian invaders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday stated, “Our missiles are on the ground now.”

He also described Russia and China’s closer relationship as opportunistic rather than strategic, labelling the alliance as an “arc of autocracy”. He added Russia and China would prefer a new world order to the one that has been in place since World War II.

Morrison criticised Beijing’s failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s expansion of trade in Russian wheat while other countries are imposing sanctions.

US Congress to ‘explore’ Russian oil ban

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10bn in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia’s military invasion of its neighbour.

“The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy,” Pelosi said in a letter.

“Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organisation,” she added.

The US government is consulting with its European allies on a potential import ban of oil from Russia.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

The debate also revolved around “making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets”, Blinken said, adding, “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

US President Joe Biden has not explicitly ruled out such a move.

Ukraine official: Russia steps up nighttime shelling of cities

Russian forces have stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country, Ukraine Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovich claimed.

“The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell,” he said on Ukrainian television.

He added the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Ukraine says Russia sanctions not sufficient

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions on Russia.

In a video statement, he criticised Western leaders for not responding to the Russian defence ministry’s earlier announcement that it would attack Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

“I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelensky said, adding, “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.”

Zelensky also called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

“Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers that they can announce such planned atrocities,” he stated.

Report: Russia looks to recruit Syrians into Ukraine war

Russian officials are looking to recruit Syrian soldiers to fight in Ukraine as battles are set to intensity in and around major cities, The Wall Street Journal has claimed.

US officials told the Journal that Moscow is specifically recruiting Syrian fighters for their expertise in urban combat fighting.

Oil price surges to highest since 2008

Oil prices soared to their highest since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning imports of Russian oil.

Brent rose $11.67, or 9.9%, to $129.78 a barrel by 6:50 p.m. EST (2350 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $10.83, or 9.4%, to $126.51, putting both contracts on track for their highest daily percentage gains since May 2020.

In the first few minutes of trade on Sunday, both benchmarks rose to their highest since July 2008 with Brent at $139.13 a barrel and WTI at $130.50.

Both contracts hit their highest in July 2008 with Brent at $147.50 a barrel and WTI at $147.27.

US gasoline and distillate futures followed the surge in crude prices in the first few minutes after the market opened on Sunday, rising to record highs.

Anonymous has reportedly hacked into Russian TV channels

The hacking group Anonymous has reportedly hacked into the Russian streaming services and TV channels to broadcast footage of the war in Ukraine.

Social media users and local media said streaming services Wink and Ivi and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 were hijacked with scenes from the conflict.

‘Russian occupiers will try to seize Kyiv very soon’

An advisor to interior minister of Ukraine said Russian occupiers will try to seize Kyiv very soon, local media reported.

Vadym Denysenko stated Russia has concentrated a “sufficient number of troops and equipment” near the capital, and the “key battle in the war” will take place in the next few days, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Zelensky: ‘We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war’

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky said, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.”

“Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. We will not forgive. We will not forget,” he stated.

“The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal for the West that the imposed sanctions aren’t enough,” Zelensky continued, adding, “You can’t hide from this reality. You can’t hide from the new killings in Ukraine.”

Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

Ukraine will ask the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law, Reuters reports.

Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Ukraine suspends exports of some products as risk of food shortages grows

Ukraine has suspended exports of some food products, its government announced.

Exports of “meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet and salt” will be halted, a Ukrainian government statement said.

Exports of wheat, corn, poultry, eggs and oil will be allowed only with the permission of the Ministry of Economy, added the statement.

Supermarkets across the country are running short of produce as supply routes become more difficult.

Eight civilians dead after shelling hits district

Eight civilians were killed in the midst of an evacuation in Irpin — a district west of Kyiv that saw intense shelling on Sunday — the mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn said in a statement on Telegram.

Markushyn added Russians opened fire during an evacuation across a bridge.

“A family died,” he stated, “in front of my eyes two small children and two adults died.”

Photos and Video from the scene showed civilians moving through the checkpoint before an explosion occurred at a crossroads that appeared to be caused by a shell or mortar.

“Irpin is at war, Irpin has not surrendered,” Markushyn continued, noting, “Part of Irpin was indeed captured by Russian invaders, but part of Irpin is fighting and not surrendering.”

US: Russia fired 600 missiles; 95% of amassed combat power now in Ukraine

Russia has fired a total of 600 missiles since its invasion of Ukraine began, a senior US defense official said, and it has committed approximately 95% of its amassed combat power inside Ukraine.

The US observed ongoing fighting in Kherson and Mykolaiv on Sunday and Russian forces are still trying to encircle Kyiv, Khakhiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol, according to the official.

But the advances have been met with strong Ukrainian resistance, slowing the Russian assault.

The massive Russian convoy north of Kyiv that spans some 40 miles of road remains stalled, but there is no update on how far it is from Kyiv. Late last week, it was approximately 16 miles (25 kilometers) from Kyiv’s city center.

The skies above Kyiv remain contested, and both Ukrainians and Russians retain a significant majority of their air combat power.

“We believe the Ukrainian people in most parts of the country still have means of communication, access to internet and the media,” the official added.

The official also stated the US has not observed an amphibious assault near Odessa and they do not assess one is imminent.

50 Russian diplomats including their family members leave NYC for Moscow

Nearly 50 Russian diplomats including their family members left New York for Moscow Sunday, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

It follows a request last week by the Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations that 12 Russian UN diplomats leave the US by March 7.

The US asked for the removal of the diplomats due to their alleged engagement in “activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats”, Ambassador Richard Mills said during a UN Security Council meeting last Monday.

Kharkiv radio & TV broadcasts knocked out by Russian military strikes

Television and radio broadcasts have been knocked out in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, after Russian military strikes, according to the regional administration.

The regional administration announced, “repeated shelling” of the TV tower in Kharkiv had knocked out tv and radio broadcasting.

“Areas of the building housing technical equipment were destroyed, and it the extent of damage to the towers themselves is still being assessed,” the department added,

On March 1, Russian military strikes targeted Kyiv’s TV Tower, also resulting in an interruption in its broadcast capabilities.

Police brutally beat anti-war protesters in St. Petersburg

Anti-war demonstrators in St. Petersburg were violently beaten by police Sunday, photos and videos posted to social media show.

Macron speaks to Zelensky about call with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and updated him on his earlier call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a read out from the Élysée Palace.

“The President of the Republic talked to President Zelensky about his call today with President PUTIN, during which the latter gave his agreement for joint effort to be undertaken on the basis of the recommendations of the International Agency for Atomic Energy in order to ensure the safety and security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Macron had voiced his “grave concern” about nuclear safety during a call with Putin earlier on Sunday.

In his call with Zelensky, Macron had “reiterated the absolute necessity to avoid any attack on the integrity of Ukrainian civil nuclear facilities”.

According to the Élysée, the humanitarian situation was also discussed and Macron had told Zelensky that he will pay “close attention to the needs of Ukraine and France will continue to increase its support in this area”.

Ukrainian military knocks out Russian artillery position near Mykoliav

The Ukrainian military has reportedly knocked out a Russian military artillery position near Mykoliav in southern Ukraine, according to Vitali Kim, the area’s regional governor.

IAEA: Russian forces switched off some mobile networks and internet at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian forces have switched off some mobile networks and the internet at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a statement, the IAEA said that this meant that “reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication.”

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator confirmed that it had started having major problems communicating with staff operating the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, according to the statement.

The IAEA added that there were also problems with food availability and supply at the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now under orders from the commander of Russian forces that took control of the site last week, according to the IAEA.

American Express becomes latest credit card company to suspend operations in Russia

American Express is the latest credit card company to announce it is ending its operations in Russia as its invasion into Ukraine escalates.

Mastercard announced Saturday it was suspending its network services in Russia, and Visa also announced Saturday it was suspending all operations there.

Netflix suspends service in Russia

Netflix announced it will stop selling and providing its streaming video service in Russia for the time being.

TikTok suspends posting of new videos from Russia

Social media giant TikTok has announced it is suspending the posting of all video content from Russia in order to keep its employees safe and comply with the country’s new regulations.