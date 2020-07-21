List Of YouTube to Video Converter Sites

Millions of videos are being uploaded to YouTube daily, and you can be assured of seeing something that may pique your interest. The only frustrating thing is that you cannot download the file into your storage device due to YouTube policies.

This had been the case for some time, but not anymore. It would interest you to know that there are platforms that exist that can easily get you a YouTube content in your preferred format.

Ontiva

Ontiva is an online platform that lets you download YouTube converter videos easily and in the quality of your choice. All downloads prompted on Ontiva are secure, and it protects your downloads from Trojan and other viruses, ensuring they do not sneak into your downloaded file. Most applications that download YouTube videos are not as secure as Ontiva, which is what sets Ontiva apart.

With Ontiva, downloading is made easy, simply copy the video link and paste on Ontiva’s platform. You will be provided with the choice of quality of the video to download, and all these are made easy for newbies to use.

4k Video Downloader

This platform is easily one of the easiest to use in downloading YouTube videos, and it is available for use on Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, are examples of video hosting websites whose contents can be downloaded from using the 4k video downloader. With this platform, you can download videos in different qualities ranging from; 8k UHD, 4k, 2k, and down to 3D format on YouTube. It supports a host of file formats such as; AVI, M4V, WEBM, MP4, MKV, and much more.

The download speed on this platform is 5 times more than the regular download speed using its built-in download acceleration system. With the 4k video downloader, you can save channels and also playlists in high definition videos and also in audio formats if you choose. And you can also save subtitles from YouTube in over 50 different languages.

Vidmate

This application is not on google play, but it is still regarded as one of the best apps to use in getting YouTube content. Due to the restriction on downloads of content from YouTube, you can only get this application through its apk file and manual installation.

This platform allows for download YouTube videos in various formats and also videos from over 200 sites. With Vidmate, you can also stream videos online and in high definition. The Vidmate platform has an integrated downloader which speeds up downloads of files.

Videoproc

Videoproc is a comprehensive video software with numerous features. It comes with an in-built media downloader that allows for the download of YouTube videos and also from over 500 websites. The platform can download content in numerous formats and is available for download on iPhone, android, windows and Mac OS. This platform allows you to cut, crop, merge videos and also do a lot more.

iTubeGo

This platform downloads videos from over 10,000 sites where videos can be streamed. This platform discovers the URL automatically and downloads the video in HD on request.

Top sites like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo, and YouTube can be accessed by iTubeGo and download their videos. SD quality and HD quality are download options on iTubeGo, which includes; 480p, 720p, 1080p, and more. ITubeGo also provides the option of downloading subtitles added to the YouTube video, and you have over 50 different languages to choose from.

Videoder

Videoder is a platform that allows you to download YouTube videos and also videos from other similar websites. This platform works properly with windows, android, and also allows you to download content from other sites that have video contents.

The desktop version of Videoder allows for downloads of contents from over 1,000 websites, and the android application allows you to get from over 50 sites. The interface of this application is pretty, and it has numerous features.

Tubemate

Tubemate is a fan favorite for Android users because of its ease of use. It has multiple selections of the quality of YouTube videos to mp3 download. Its download speed is excellent, and it is very secure.

The only problem people encounter is that you cannot find this application on google play; instead, you have to get the apk file on Tubemate and manually install it. Tubemate has a built-in media player that you can use in watching whatever you download easily.

Conclusion

Each of these applications and platforms is great for downloading YouTube videos, no matter the size or length of the video. Multiple choice of quality for you to download ranging from; 240p up to 4k high definition can be gotten from YouTube with these platforms. So no need to worry about not being able to get a video you like. With these platforms and applications, you can easily get any video of your choice, you can also check Evano for an online converter platform.