Lebanon lodges complaint to UNSC over Israel assassination of Hamas leader in Beirut

The document says the regime of Israel fired six missiles in the attack on Tuesday that led to the martyrdom of six people, including al-Arouri, who used to serve as the deputy head of the Political Bureau of the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

According to the document, the attack on Lebanon’s soil was “the most dangerous escalation since 2006″.

“The attack specifically targeted a densely populated residential zone, constituting a clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its civilian population and aviation,” it adds.

The appeal urged the Security Council to put pressure on Tel Aviv to cease its escalations and take decisive action to halt further aggression against Lebanon, according to the country’s National News Agency.

On Thursday, the Israeli military launched yet another attack on several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire, killing nine members of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Since October 8, the day after the Israel onslaught against Gaza started, the frontier between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli military and the Hezbollah movement.

The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.

Nearly 150 Hezbollah fighters have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict, while some 11 Israeli soldiers have also been killed.