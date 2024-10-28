Lebanon lodges complaint with UN against Israel over attack on civilians, journalists, paramedics

A Foreign Ministry statement said Israel’s repeated attacks on media personnel “constitute war crimes that require Israel to be held accountable and punished for them, as they undermine the foundations of a free press”.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike killed three journalists and injured three others at their residence in the Hasbaya region of southern Lebanon.

“The attack on journalists constitutes an attempt to terrorize and intimidate all journalists covering the Israeli aggression on Lebanon following the success of the free press in conveying the truth about the crimes, massacres, and flagrant violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights committed by Israel,” the ministry added.

It called on the UN Security Council members “to adopt efficient measures to achieve an immediate cease-fire and a halt of Israel’s continuous attacks on Lebanon and its people, including civilians, journalists and paramedics.”

On Friday, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad stated 163 health staffers and 11 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks since October last year.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,670 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli aggression since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.