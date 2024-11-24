Another Lebanese soldier killed in Israel’s strike

A military statement said that the attack targeted an army center in al-Amiriya on the Al-Qalila-Tyre road.

The attack caused heavy damage to the post, the statement added.

It was the latest in a series of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 40 Lebanese soldiers.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon in early October 2024.