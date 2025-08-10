Lebanese military warns against unrest amid calls for demonstrations over exclusive state control of weapons

In an official statement from the Army’s Guidance Directorate, the military highlighted the country’s “exceptional challenges, including ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and a fragile security environment.”

The statement noted that “some individuals have used social media platforms to call for demonstrations and circulate fabricated videos aimed at sowing discord among citizens.”

The army cautioned the public against “engaging in actions with unpredictable consequences that could destabilize the country.”

While affirming its respect for the peaceful expression of opinions, the army stressed it will “not tolerate any breach of security, disruption of civil peace, road blockades, or attacks on public and private property.”

The military called on all citizens and political factions to “act responsibly during this difficult period,” emphasizing the importance of “unity and solidarity to overcome the dangers facing Lebanon.”

The Lebanese government recently endorsed a plan to centralize control of all weapons under the state. However, Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected calls for laying down its weapons before Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.