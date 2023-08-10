Lebanese defense minister survives assassination attempt in Beirut

Sleem survived an assassination attempt after his car came under gunfire in the Jisr al-Basha neighbourhood, east of the capital Beirut, local media reported.

The minister emerged unscathed from the attack, and an investigation is underway, the reports added.

According to state TV, the minister’s car was hit with several bullets.

“I am fine, but my car’s rear window was hit by bullets,” Sleem was quoted as saying after the incident.

Sleem has been the Minister of National Defense since September 2021. He is a Brigadier General (retired) in the Lebanese army.