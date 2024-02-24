3 more Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israel, death toll tops 210

In a statement, the group identified one fighter as Muhammad Hassan Tarraf and two medics as Hussein Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Yaqoub Ismail.

The three members were killed in an Israeli aggression targeting the Civil Defense Center in Bleyda, southern Lebanon, the statement added.

The death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 211.

Against the backdrop of the destructive Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which led Israel to face charges of genocide before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Israeli-Lebanese border has witnessed exchanges of fire since Oct. 8 last year between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other, resulting in fatalities and injuries on both sides of the border.

Recently, there have been escalating threats from Israeli officials to expand the attacks on Lebanese territory unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the border areas with northern Israel.

Hezbollah officials have stressed they will stop attacking Israeli military posts when Israel’s assault on Gaza ends.