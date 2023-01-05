Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicySelected

Leader’s aide: NATO, US to blame for increasing world conflicts

By IFP Editorial Staff
Velayati and Baburin

An advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says independent nations need to be on alert over infiltration attempts by the US and NATO, a Western military alliance led by Washington, blaming the pair for a rise in conflicts worldwide.

Ali-Akbar Velayati held a meeting with veteran Russian politician Sergey Baburin, a former deputy at the Russian State Duma, for talks on bilateral Tehran-Moscow ties and regional issues.

Baburin was visiting Tehran to attend an international conference paying homage to Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US military during a visit to Iraq in early 2020.

During the talks, Velayati praised close cooperation between the two states, saying bilateral ties are currently at the “best level” and are further developing.

“America and NATO are the main parties to blame for the spread of conflicts. The world today is no longer unipolar and it is highly significant for independent states to be careful about their infiltration attempts,” he said.

In turn, Baburin pointed to the close, strategic and further deepening relations between Iran and Russia in the face of the American sanctions.

He said Russia can benefit from Iran’s experiences in neutralizing the effects of the bans.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks