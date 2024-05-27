Leader calls on newly-elected MPs to fulfill Iran’s national interests

The message was read out by Hojatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani, the Chief of Staff of the Office of the Supreme Leader, on Monday morning.

The Leader stressed that the parliament should be a source of tranquility, hope, inspiration and an advocate for public solidarity in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the inauguration of the new parliament as the continuation and strengthening of the religious democracy, praising it as a great divine gift to the Iranian nation.

The Supreme Leader called for the disciplined interaction and cooperation between the parliament and other government branches, saying it will help realize the characteristics of a balanced parliament.

He also called on the new parliamentarians to observe ethical obligations, describing it as a significant part of the Islamic life style.

The 12th round of the Iranian Parliament, or the Islamic Consultative Council, kicked off on Monday morning with high-ranking civil and military officials in attendance. Each term of the 290-member legislature lasts four years.