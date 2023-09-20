Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Kyrgyzstan warns Afghanistan humanitarian crisis endangering whole region

By IFP Media Wire
Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov

Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted instability in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in 2021.

“The people of Afghanistan are experiencing significant difficulties which are amplified by the lack of coordinated global stance on the situation in this country,” he said.

Two years ago, the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban quickly overthrew the US-backed government.

UN experts have warned about food insecurity in the years since, with approximately 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition. They also called for increased aid to the country.

“It would not be an exaggeration on my part to say that Afghanistan is threatened by a humanitarian crisis with its inevitable consequences for the security of not only the surrounding regions but also for the entire world community,” Zhaparov stated.

“We call on the international community to providing humanitarian, economic assistance to the Afghan people.”

