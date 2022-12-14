Wednesday, December 14, 2022
IFP Exclusive

“Killers of Iran’s pro-government Sunni cleric linked to an Arab country”  

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Intelligence officials say those who assassinated a pro-government Sunni Muslim cleric in the country’s Sistan and Balouchestan Province are linked to an Arab country.

The officials in the province also say the attackers plotted to kill another person after dust cleared in the wake of Molavi Abdolvahed Rigi’s assassination.

The killers of Rigi have made some confessions about the way they had planned to abduct the cleric and how they murdered him.

The intelligence officials in Iran’s Sistan and Balouchestan described the case as complex and said they will release their findings later.

Earlier, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered condolences to the people of Sistan and Balouchestan on the death of Molavi Abdolvahed Rigi.

In a message issued on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei urged officials to quickly bring those behind Rigi’s assassination to justice.

The Sunni cleric, who served as the Friday prayers leader of Imam Hussein Mosque in the city of Khash, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was kidnapped from the mosque and shot to death by terrorists on December 9.

