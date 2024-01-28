Number of journalists killed due to Israeli war on Gaza rises to 120: Media office

“The number of journalists killed since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 120, after our colleague Iyad Al-Rawwagh, a broadcaster and presenter at Al-Aqsa Voice radio station, was killed by Israeli treachery in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip,” said the office.

On Monday, the government office announced Israel “assassinates journalists in an attempt to obscure the Palestinian narrative and erase the truth”.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has also arrested about 10 journalists whose names have been identified, it added.

Despite a provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where at least 26,257 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,797 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.