Saturday, October 14, 2023
Israel’s order to evacuate 1.1 million Gazans outrageous, defies rules of war and basic humanity: UN

By IFP Media Wire

The Israeli order to evacuate 1.1 million people from northern Gaza defies the rules of war and basic humanity, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths stated on Saturday.

“Gaza is under intense bombardment. Roads and homes have been reduced to rubble. There is nowhere safe to go,” Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Forcing scared and traumatized civilians, including women and children, to move from one densely populated area to another, without even a pause in the fighting and without humanitarian support, is dangerous and outrageous.”

Israel’s military has delivered sweeping evacuation orders for almost half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people before an expected ground offensive.

He reiterated that “without safe passage and access to basic services, such mass displacement of civilians will have catastrophic humanitarian consequences and long-term implications.

Israel has also ordered a “complete siege” of crowded Gaza — including halting supplies of electricity, food, water, and fuel — while also bombarding the densely populated territory.

At least 2,200 Palestinians have been killed by near-constant shelling in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry, including journalists, medics and other civilians.

