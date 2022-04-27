Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in WB

The man was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Muhammad Lotfi Massad, a resident of the town of Burqin, during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the early hours of Wednesday.

The director of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, Jani Abu Jokha, said Massad had been shot in the head. Three other Palestinians with moderate wounds were transferred to the medical facility as well.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing security and local sources, reported that Israeli forces conducted a predawn raid on the camp.

The Israeli troops broke into dozens of homes and violently searched them, causing excessive property damage, before detaining at least three Palestinians.

Violent confrontations broke out in the camp between Palestinians and Israeli forces, who fired live who fired stun grenades, tear gas canisters as well as live bullets in order to disperse the protesting crowd.

Massad’s death follows that of another Palestinian killed on Tuesday, when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head,” during the shooting in Aqabat Jaber camp near Ariha.