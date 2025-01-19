Israeli police: Several wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing attack

The attack occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, the daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing the capital police.

Meanwhile, the Israeli broadcasting authority KAN reported that one of the stabbing victims is in critical condition.

Later, the police announced in a separate statement that “a young man attacked an Israeli with a knife, inflicting serious injuries”.

Meantime, KAN revealed that the suspect is a Palestinian from Tulkarm city in the northern occupied West Bank who was also severely injured.

The stabbing attack comes just hours before the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar announced late Wednesday evening, bringing an end to Israel’s genocidal war, supported by Western allies, led by the US, who supplied weaponry and vetoed UN resolutions against Israel.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the ceasefire set to take effect at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 110,700 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.