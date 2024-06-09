Israeli Police say 33 arrested during Tel Aviv protestests

Dozens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

In Tel Aviv, police announced that 33 protesters were arrested during demonstrations and that all roads near the protests were opened to traffic around midnight.

According to the authority, the demonstrators said that the 120 hostages still in Gaza should not be forgotten.

Demonstrations were also held at Haifa, Kfar Saba, Caesarea, Ra’anana, and Karkur junctions.

Israeli police also arrested three demonstrators in Haifa on charges of inciting riots.

Earlier, the Hamas-run Government Media Office said that at least 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured in severe Israeli airstrikes targeting Nuseirat refugee camp, areas east of Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, coinciding with a sudden incursion of vehicles east and northwest of Nuseirat.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.