Israeli military bombs Syrian government buildings in Damascus

Footage released on local TV showed an explosion in central Damascus, with huge plumes of smoke enveloping the area around Umayyad Square.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said, citing the country’s health ministry, that one person hadbeen killed and 18 others injured in the attacks.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted footage of the bombing on X, writing: “heavy blows have started”.

SANA also added Israel struck targets in the southwestern province of Daraa.

“Starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Israeli aircraft began flying over Daraa and Sweida provinces, conducting several maneuvers in Syrian airspace before striking the town of Izraa in rural Daraa and launching another airstrike near the town of Al-Mazraa in Sweida countryside,” stated Abu Amin, a military observer in Syria.

Amin told Middle East Eye that in the afternoon, Israeli drones had targeted several vehicles belonging to General Security, followed by strikes on three tanks operated by the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

“F-35 jets carried out multiple airstrikes on the 112th Brigade and the 175th Regiment of the Syrian Ministry of Defense in the Izraa region of Daraa, resulting in casualties and injuries among Syrian army personnel,” he added.

On Sunday, clashes broke out between Syrian government forces and members of the Druze minority in Sweida, a Druze-majority southern province.

Since the new government, led by former rebel Ahmad al-Sharaa, took power in December, Israel has repeatedly struck Syrian military targets, sometimes in response to tensions with the Druze, which it claims it seeks to protect.

The latest deadly clashes in Sweida have prompted further Israeli bombing, though the strikes on central Damascus are a serious escalation.

The Israeli army announced it was preparing for several days of fighting in Syria and would withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip and divert them northwards to protect the border.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went a step further and, in a statement, said Israel should kill Sharaa.

“We need to eliminate the head of the snake,” he said in a statement.

The Israeli army noted that several hundred Druze citizens of Israel had crossed the border into Syria on Wednesday in an apparent attempt to support Syrians from their community.

It added that it was working to return them to Israel, and that it had successfully barred Syrian Druze from entering the country via the Hader area of southern Syria.

On Tuesday, the spiritual leaders of the Druze community said in a written statement that it would allow Syrian government forces to enter Sweida city to stop the violence, which has so far killed almost 250 people according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The statement called for armed groups to surrender their weapons and cooperate with incoming troops.

But just hours later, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri released a video statement in which he said the initial statement had been “imposed” on them and accused the government of bombarding the city with artillery.

Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December, the government has struggled to pull together disparate factions and communities across the war-torn country.

Sweida and its Druze largely managed to stay out of the Syrian civil war and maintain some degree of independence even under Assad’s authoritarian rule.

In December, Hijri told Middle East Eye that he was looking forward to working with the new authorities and condemned the Israeli attacks and invasion that had been prompted by Assad’s ouster.

Late on Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported that an agreement had been reached to cease fire in Sweida, but it was again apparently rejected by Hijri and his supporters in a statement.

Khaled, a resident of Sweida, told Middle East Eye that Sweida province and surrounding villages had witnessed widespread looting, the burning of shops, killings, and assaults on civilians following the entry of Syrian government security forces on Tuesday.

“We hope that bloodshed will end, and that an agreement will be reached to ensure weapons are solely in the hands of the Syrian state and to restore security to our city,” he said, adding, “We are an integral part of the Syrian state throughout history, and we reject Israeli occupation or interference in our regions.”