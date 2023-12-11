Monday, December 11, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israeli military confirms 100 soldiers killed in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of Israel's so-called Defense Forces  killed during the ongoing military operation in the enclave to 100, the IDF confirmed Monday.

About 600 Israel Defence Force (IDF) members have been wounded since the ground invasion began on October 27, the IDF also said, adding that they were rescued from the strip in approximately 300 helicopter evacuations.

In total, almost 1,600 soldiers in total have been wounded since Israel began its war in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack, according to the latest figures.

About 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi claimed Saturday that at least 7,000 of the dead were Hamas fighters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks