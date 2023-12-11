Israeli military confirms 100 soldiers killed in Gaza

About 600 Israel Defence Force (IDF) members have been wounded since the ground invasion began on October 27, the IDF also said, adding that they were rescued from the strip in approximately 300 helicopter evacuations.

In total, almost 1,600 soldiers in total have been wounded since Israel began its war in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack, according to the latest figures.

About 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi claimed Saturday that at least 7,000 of the dead were Hamas fighters.