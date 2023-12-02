Israeli crimes in Gaza challenge legal status of humanitarian law: Iran FM

In an article titled “A Jeremiad for Humanity” for IRNA, Amirabdollahian asked how the international community can truly demand the implementation of international humanitarian law when the Zionist authorities call Palestinians “human animals”.

“Yes, when humanity is sacrificed in the slaughterhouse of politics, first of all, humanity should be mourned,” he wrote.

He stressed that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Tel Aviv regime “did not take place in a vacuum,” pointing out that the occupying entity had been committing atrocities against Palestinians since 1948.

“Many of these crimes were lost in the pages of history and many were forgotten in the darkroom of politics,” added Iran’s top diplomat.

“What is definite is the legitimate right of the oppressed Palestinian people to fight against the occupying regime,” he said, stating, “In international law, there is no such thing as the (right to) defense in the face of a legitimate defense.”

Amirabdollahian concluded his article by asserting that he future belongs to the Palestinian people and the occupying regime and its Western supporters will submit to the “iron will” of the Palestinian people.