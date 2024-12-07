Media WireMiddle East

Latest Israeli attacks on Lebanon bring number of ceasefire violations to 150

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon War

The Israeli army committed seven more violations of the fragile Lebanon cease-fire that took effect in late November, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The violations occurred in the Bent Jbeil district in southern Lebanon and the Akkar district in northern Lebanon. They included artillery shelling, warplane overflights, an airstrike, gunfire, and incursions.

Lebanon’s state broadcaster reported that Israeli fighter jets struck the Arida border crossing in Akkar on Friday, damaging infrastructure and severing the road linking Lebanon and Syria.

On Nov. 27, a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon came into force in the hope of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. It is, however, described as fragile, as nearly 150 Israeli violations were documented by Lebanon.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

