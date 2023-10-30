Israeli attacks destroyed over 200 schools, 47 mosques in Gaza: Report

Gaza’s media office announced that 203 schools and 80 government offices were also destroyed in the last three weeks.

Salama Maarouf, the director of the office, was quoted by Al Jazeera Arabic as saying that 220,000 housing units were damaged due to the massive bombardment, and 32,000 buildings were completely destroyed.

Earlier, the government’s media office in Gaza reported that Israel’s army threatened to bomb an Orthodox cultural centre and a school housing more than 1,500 displaced people.

The number of people killed during Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 8,005, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah said Sunday.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of those killed are from vulnerable populations, including children, women and elderly people, according to the ministry’s report.

More than 20,000 people have been injured, the ministry added.

The reported death toll includes 116 medical personnel, as many hospitals have been hit by military strikes. Twelve hospitals and 32 primary care centers are out of service due to strikes or a lack of fuel.

In an earlier update, the ministry said 24 hospitals in northern Gaza, with a combined capacity of 2,000 beds, had been told to evacuate.