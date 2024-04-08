Israel withdrawal from part of Gaza tactical move: Iran’s army chief

Speaking among reporters on Monday, General Mousavi said the Israeli government lives on the continuation of war so that any halt to the conflict in Gaza will lead to the fall of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Referred to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, General Mousavi added Netanyahu has left no stone unturned over the past six months in Gaza while enjoying full-fledged US support, but to no avail.

General Mousavi added the Israeli army was supposed to destroy Palestinian movement of Hamas and free Israeli hostages in Gaza, but they have achieved nothing.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 33,000 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.