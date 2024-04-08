Monday, April 8, 2024
Media WireMiddle EastSecuritySelected

Israel withdrawal from part of Gaza tactical move: Iran’s army chief

By IFP Media Wire
Abdulrahim Mousavi

Iran's Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has stated the Israeli army’s announced pull-out from parts of the besieged Gaza Strip is a tactical move. He added the regime has resorted to the bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Speaking among reporters on Monday, General Mousavi said the Israeli government lives on the continuation of war so that any halt to the conflict in Gaza will lead to the fall of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Referred to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, General Mousavi added Netanyahu has left no stone unturned over the past six months in Gaza while enjoying full-fledged US support, but to no avail.

General Mousavi added the Israeli army was supposed to destroy Palestinian movement of Hamas and free Israeli hostages in Gaza, but they have achieved nothing.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 33,000 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

