Israel’s unemployment rate climbs sharply amid Gaza war

Figures released by the Israel Employment Service showed that 70,000 people registered themselves as unemployed in October – up by 57,500 people compared to a month earlier, Hebrew-language newspaper Globes reported.

“Of these, 42,400 are workers on unpaid leave, 60.3% of the new registrants,” the daily added.

The Israel Employment Service counts the number of job-seekers who register with it each month.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas a month ago.

At least 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children and over 2,700 women, have been killed since then. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.