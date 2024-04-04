Israel ‘systematically’ targeted aid workers in Gaza: World Central Kitchen founder

Andres said that WCK maintained transparent communication with the Israeli military, adding that the military was informed about the movements of his aid workers.

This was not a “bad luck situation where, ‘oops,’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,” Andres continued.

“Even if we were not in coordination with the [Israel army], no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians.”

Andres stated he was supposed to be in Gaza with his team but for different reasons “wasn’t able to go back again to Gaza.”

The WCK has called for an “independent, third party investigation” into the Israeli raids.

“We have asked the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States of America, Poland, and the United Kingdom to join us in demanding an independent, third-party investigation into these attacks, including whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law,” the statement read.

“An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers.”

The incident drew condemnation from the international community, including from the staunchest allies of Israel, such as the US and the UK, and other nations whose citizens were among the dead.