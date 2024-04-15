Monday, April 15, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israel decides to postpone military offensive in Rafah after Iran attack

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the ground invasion of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, following an unprecedented retaliatory attack by Iran on Israrl, according to a report.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 33,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, besides mass destruction and conditions of famine.

Claiming it to be “the last stronghold of Hamas”, Netanyahu has insisted on invading Rafah, where around 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have taken refuge from the incessant attacks.

Despite growing international outcry over the invasion plan, the prime minister last week said a date had been set for the offensive.

“Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas,” Netanyahu stated.

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date.”

According to the public broadcaster, the postponement of the ground operation came after consultations with the Israeli security apparatus.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Avigdor Smotrich called for invading Rafah and imposing control over the entire Gaza Strip.

The postponement comes after Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones towards Israel late Saturday evening.

The unprecedented attack was in response to an April 1 missile attack targeting the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which killed several of Iranian military commanders.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks