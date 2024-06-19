Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israel approves plans for military operation in Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

Israel's military has announced that it approved plans for an offensive in Lebanon as tensions rise with the Hezbollah group.

A military statement said the head of Israel’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and chief of its Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk approved plans for the attack in a development that comes after months of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

According to the statement, the two generals assessed and approved the “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon”.

They also made decisions on “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground,” it added.

This comes hours after Hezbollah published a video of what it said was footage gathered by one of its reconnaissance drones of military locations in Haifa.

The nine-minute video showed several locations of military contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, air defense sites, Iron Dome batteries and David’s Sling military systems.

It also listed the docks and airports of the city of Haifa, along with a naval base, submarine pier and the Israeli Sa’ar 4.5 and 5-class missile boats.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,300 people since last October following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks