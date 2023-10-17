Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: US Marine rapid response force headed to waters off coast of Israel

Hamas releases video of 21-year-old French-Israeli woman it claims is being held hostage

Hamas released a video Monday night of a young French-Israeli woman being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

In the video, Mia Schem, 21, says she suffered an arm injury and was brought to the Gaza Strip.

A representative for Schem’s family stated they had approved the publication and broadcast of the video.

This is the first video Hamas has released of any of the hostages held in Gaza. Israeli authorities have announced that they believe 199 people are being held in Gaza, while a representative of Hamas claimed Monday that at least between 200-250 captives are being held across the strip.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it had informed Schem’s family about her kidnapping last week and are keeping in touch with them at this time.

They added further that they are using “all intelligence and operational means to return the abductees” and that “Hamas is trying to present itself as a humanitarian organization while acting as a hideous terrorist organization responsible for killing and kidnapping infants, women, children and the elderly.”

A representative of Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ militant branch, earlier said the group was “committed” to protecting hostages and that it would release hostages with foreign citizenship when “the opportunity arises on the ground.”

Schem’s mother, Keren Schem, stated she had hoped her daughter was alive before seeing the video.

“My princess, my baby, is alive,” she said to Israel’s Channel 12, adding, “I did not know anything, and I had hoped that she is alive.”

“I could see that she went through something like a surgery, that she is in pain, scared, but thank God she is stable,” Keren Schem continued, referring to her daughter’s arm injury and treatment shown in the Hamas-released video.

“Wow, a sigh of relief.”

Keren Schem noted she began to believe her daughter was abducted on October 7 after word of the Hamas attacks began to spread, remarking that her family has been doing “everything alone” to work for the return of her daughter, including opening up a “communication center.”

Aid convoys in Egypt are moving toward Gaza border crossing

Humanitarian aid convoys in El-Arish are moving toward the Rafah border crossing in Gaza, state-affiliated media outlet Al-Qahera News reported early Tuesday local time.

El-Arish is about 45 kiometers (or about 28 miles) from the Rafah border crossing.

Earlier on Monday, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there has been no progress in efforts to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza, while the Israeli prime minister’s office denied there were any arrangements for its opening.

Airplanes carrying aid from Jordan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross have arrived at El-Arish since Thursday.

US Marine rapid response force headed to waters near Israel

A US Marine rapid response force is headed to the waters off the coast of Israel, according to a defense official familiar with the planning.

The force, consisting of 2,000 Marines and sailors, will join a growing number of US warships and forces converging on Israel as the US seeks to send a message of deterrence to Iran and prevent the war in Gaza from spilling over into a regional conflict.

The move comes as the US military is bolstering its presence in Middle East, including deploying a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Sea and sending Air Force fighter jets to the region.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered that roughly 2,000 troops prepare for a potential deployment to Israel to help with tasks like medical and logistical support, according to multiple defense officials.

The order does not mean that the troops definitely will deploy, or that any will serve in a combat role if they do go to Israel, officials said. But Austin’s decision has shortened the time the identified troops will have to prepare for a deployment if they are ordered to go, according to officials.

The US already has one carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and a second on the way. The official would not specify where the Marine unit would go, but it could remain in the Red Sea off Israel’s southern coast, which would put US forces near the country’s two coastlines.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group. In recent days, it has been stationed near Kuwait as part of a scheduled exercise there, but it departed early “as a result of emerging events,” Capt. Angelica White, a spokeswoman for the unit, told the Marine Corps Times last week.

The unit was preparing for a possible move toward Israel, according to reports.

The Marine unit specializes in tasks such as amphibious operations, crisis response, humanitarian assistance and certain special operations. The unit is on board the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship that is currently in the Gulf of Oman, officials said.

The USS Bataan and the 26th MEU have been operating in the Middle East since August as part of an effort to deter Iranian aggression in the critical waterways around of the region, including the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

EU launching humanitarian air bridge to supply aid organizations in Gaza: European Commission head

The European Union is launching a humanitarian air bridge operation to Egypt that will bring supplies to Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Monday.

“Following the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel and the aftermath, which has led to a disastrous humanitarian situation for the people of Gaza, the EU continues to step up its emergency assistance to the Palestinian people,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU air bridge will be “consisting of several flights to Egypt to bring lifesaving supplies to humanitarian organizations on the ground in Gaza,” the commission added.

The operation begins this week with two flights carrying humanitarian cargo from United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) including shelter items, medicines and hygiene kits, according to the EU.

The European Commission president also announced this weekend that the EU is raising its humanitarian aid to 75 million euros ($79 million) to support civilians in need in Gaza.

The EU announced “the funding will be channeled through selected EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground taking into account capacity and access.”

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is the only viable outlet to get people out of the enclave and supplies into it.

But the crossing has been closed for much of the past week, with neither Gazans nor foreign nationals able to cross, and tons of vital humanitarian supplies for people in Gaza piling up on the Egyptian side of the border.

WHO warns of an “imminent” public health crisis as Gaza is running out of water

The World Health Organization warned Monday that Gaza faces an “imminent” public health crisis as the enclave is running out of water.

The limited amount of water available is creating a desperate situation as the lives of more than 3,500 patients in 35 hospitals located in the Palestinian enclave are at immediate risk, the WHO said via the social media platform X.

The organization also called for “unobstructed access for humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

🚨Gaza is running out of #water. With limited💧water: 🔹Public #health crisis imminent, compounding desperate situation for civilians. 🔹Lives of 3500+ inpatients in 35 hospitals at immediate risk.@WHO calls for unobstructed access for humanitarian aid into📍Gaza. pic.twitter.com/4sSGlGEF0k — WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) October 16, 2023

UK PM urges avoiding escalation in calls with presidents of Turkey and Palestinian Authority

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of avoiding regional escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict during calls Monday with the presidents of the Palestinian Authority and Turkey.

In a call with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, Sunak “expressed his condolences for the deaths of Palestinian civilians, who have been caught up in the aftermath of Hamas’s terror attack,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of avoiding further regional escalation and ensuring calm” in the area, the spokesperson added.

Sunak announced Monday that the United Kingdom will be sending 10 million pounds, or about $12.2 million, in aid to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Sunak also had a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Both leaders “agreed to work together to mitigate against further escalation,” the Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The leaders also agreed to work together with international partners to reinvigorate the Middle East Peace Process and bring about a peaceful and lasting resolution to this conflict,” the spokesperson added.

Aid for Gaza is “ready and now it must be able to proceed”: French FM

France will give 10 million euros — approximately $10.55 million — to United Nations agencies and humanitarian NGOs to help the population of Gaza, the French foreign minister told journalists Monday in Beirut.

“This aid is ready and now it must be able to proceed. It’s an emergency,” Catherine Colonna said of aid prepared by the international community for Gaza.

The minister added that “a few dozen, perhaps a little more than 100” French citizens were present in Gaza, mainly in the southern part of the territory, and that France is working to “help them leave Gaza as quickly as possible.”

Nineteen French citizens have been killed following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, Colonna continued.

Putin says Russia is ready to help end Israel-Hamas conflict by diplomatic means: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict in calls with several leaders on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin spoke with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Iran and Egypt.

The Russian president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Russia is ready to help end the conflict peacefully, by diplomatic means, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

“Fundamental readiness to continue carrying out purposeful work in the interests of ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means was confirmed,” it read.

During his conversation with the five leaders on Monday, Putin blamed the current escalation in the Middle East on “the long-term stagnation” in settling the conflict, Kremlin readout added.

The Russian president emphasized during the calls “the severity of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to lift the blockade of the sector for the immediate delivery of medicine, food and other vital aid,” according to the Kremlin.