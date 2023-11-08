Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Deaths, injuries rise as Israeli attacks continue in vicinity of Gaza hospitals

Renewed bombardment hits Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

Israel thinks it can ‘kill any and every Palestinian in Gaza’: Ambassador

Palestinian mission to UN blasts Israeli slaughter of Gaza’s children

Saudi Arabia to host summits to discuss Gaza conflict

US says still not drawing any red lines for Israel

The United States has said it was still not drawing any red lines for Israel, which has killed upwards of 10,000 people during a yet-ongoing war against the Gaza Strip.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made the remarks at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In late October, the official had said that the US administration was not drawing any red lines for Israel despite mounting civilian fatalities from the war.

Kirby was asked during the presser, “Is that still the case that the administration has no red lines?” to which he answered, “That’s still the case.”

“It’s also true that airstrikes continue, and it’s also true that civilians keep dying from these airstrikes,” he added.

European commissioner warns of ‘apocalypse’ in Gaza

The current catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip threatens to decline further, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic warned on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter into the Palestinian enclave as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

“Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse,” he continued.

Since the beginning of the conflict, only 500 truckloads of aid have entered Gaza, he noted, adding that this was the amount Gaza received daily before the current conflict began.

As such, Lenarcic remarked, a pause of at least a couple of days is needed to resupply Gaza with humanitarian aid.

He emphasized that fuel was particularly needed in Gaza.

“Bakeries, water pumps, hospitals cannot function without fuel. It’s also badly needed for humanitarian associations and their workers there,” Lenarcic stressed.

All bakeries closed, no flour for sale in north Gaza: UN

Ambulance attack should be investigated as ‘possible war crime’: HRW

CIA director discussed hostage release effort with IDF chief of staff during Israel visit: IDF

The CIA is working with Israeli intelligence on plans to rescue hundreds of hostages from Hamas, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

CIA Director Bill Burns discussed the hostage release effort with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday as part of the CIA director’s visit to Israel, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.

Israel is Burns’ first stop as he travels to multiple countries in the region to meet with intelligence counterparts.

Intelligence materials, operational planning as well as other efforts to help with the hostages’ release were presented during the meeting between Burns and Halevi.

“Each hostage has their own intelligence file that’s being monitored,” Hagari told reporters Tuesday.

“We’re making our efforts along with the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), the Mossad, we’re together assessing the situation every day to see what we need to adjust, change and plan, in order to fulfill our task – to bring them (hostages) home,” Hagari added.

The IDF estimates 240 Israeli hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, including civilian men, women and children.

The group has released just four hostages – two elderly Israeli women and an American mother and daughter – while the IDF last week claimed troops had rescued an Israeli soldier.

Israel has insisted there will be no ceasefire until the hostages are freed.

US VP tell Israel’s president to hold violent settlers accountable

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke late on Tuesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as the war in Gaza reached the one-month mark. Harris stressed the importance of protecting civilian life and respecting international law. “The Vice President emphasized the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law. She emphasized the imperative to further increase the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” Harris said, according to a readout from the White House. Harris also raised concerns about Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, adding there is a need to “hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts”. While the US vice president called for protecting civilians and respecting international law, Washington has given unconditional support to Israel’s response to the 7 October attack by Hamas.

Israel will “retain complete freedom of action” in Gaza after war: DM

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel will “retain complete freedom of action to respond to any situation in the Gaza Strip” once the war ends.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Tuesday, Gallant stated that “at the end of this ‘campaign’, Hamas, as a military organization or governing body in Gaza, will cease to exist”.

“There will be no security threat to Israel from Gaza, and Israel will retain complete freedom of action, to respond to any situation in the Gaza Strip that poses any kind of threat,” Gallant added.

Gallant’s comments echo those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Monday said in an interview with ABC News that Israel will have the “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the war ends.

Taken together, the comments shed light on the Israeli government’s plans for post-war Gaza. Government officials have not yet elaborated on how Gaza would be governed should they succeed in eliminating Hamas.

US President Joe Biden warned Israel last month that re-occupying Gaza would be a mistake.

Gallant also stated that the war’s top priority was to “eliminate this phenomenon called Hamas”, and that he was personally focused on “victory in the war” and returning Israeli hostages home.

Israeli FM: ‘We don’t want to govern Gaza’

Israel’s foreign minister has said neither Hamas nor Tel Aviv would govern Gaza when the current conflict comes to an end. “We don’t want to govern Gaza,” Eli Cohen said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We don’t want to run their lives. We just want to protect our people,” the minister added. He stated that instead an international coalition comprised of the US, the European Union and Muslim majority countries, or local political leaders in Gaza, would take power.

Over 600 foreign nationals, 15 wounded Palestinians leave Gaza for Egypt on Tuesday

A total of 637 foreign nationals were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, an Egyptian border official told a journalist working for CNN in Rafah.

The total is the highest daily number since the evacuations began last week. The Rafah crossing had been closed since the war began last month, but was opened last week as part of a deal brokered by Qatar between Israel, Hamas and Egypt, in coordination with the US.

In addition, 15 wounded Palestinians arrived in Egypt for treatment through the crossing, the official added.

According to a CNN tally, this brings the total number of wounded Palestinians with severe injuries sustained from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza who have been transferred to Egypt to 116.

89 United Nations staff members killed since war began: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.

More UN aid workers “have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organization,” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I join in the mourning of 89 of our UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza – many of them with members of their family,” he added.

UNRWA also announced on Tuesday that at least 26 members had been injured.

“We are beyond devastated. Our colleagues will be greatly missed, and they will not be forgotten. We share this grief with each other and with the families,” the agency said on X.

All 140 evacuated Palestinians receiving treatment in Egypt are in serious condition: Health ministry

The medical condition of 140 injured people transferred from Gaza to Egypt to receive treatment is “serious”, Egyptian health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Egyptian government-affiliated ON TV on Tuesday.

The tally includes 55 children under the age of 18, plus 35 women, Abdel Ghaffar said.

More than 30 surgical operations are conducted daily, and some cases need several specialties to treat burns and other injuries, he added.

The number of injured people evacuated is “undoubtedly low,” the spokesperson said.

“We are ready in terms of medical teams and hospitals to receive higher numbers, but this is what we have received so far,” he added.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated that numerous children have suffered extensive burns, with some cases involving burns covering up to 60% of their bodies.

Some doctors performing operations without anesthesia in Gaza: WHO

Some doctors in Gaza have been performing operations, including amputations, without anesthesia, a World Health Organization spokesperson stated Tuesday.

“Nothing justifies the horror being endured by civilians in Gaza,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said during a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, stressing their “desperate need for water, fuel, food and safe access to health care to survive.”

Lindmeier reiterated the United Nations’ calls for “unhindered, safe and secure access” for some 500 trucks of aid a day — not only across the border but also “all the way through to the patients in the hospitals,” where surgeries including amputations were being performed without anesthesia.

The level of death and suffering is “hard to fathom,” he added.