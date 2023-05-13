Israel kills 2 Palestinians in WB, pounds several sites in Gaza

The Palestinian Information Center said on Saturday that the casualties took place after the occupation troops stormed the Balata refugee camp and fired live ammunition on Palestinian residents inside a house.

Palestinian media reported that “undercover” special forces, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, surrounded the house in the al-Jamasin neighborhood in the center of the camp and a number of snipers climbed the roofs of the houses, which led to the outbreak of confrontations.

The Israeli soldiers earlier closed the entrances to the camp and later engaged in violence, including heavy firing of bullets and tear gas canisters.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency also said the Israeli warplanes targeted with missiles a five-story building belonging to the family of Baha Abu Atta, the former commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement who was assassinated in a 2019 operation, in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza and another house in the Yarmouk area in the central Gaza City.

“The house in the Yarmouk area of Gaza was bombed by a missile from a drone, then by two missiles from a warplane, which resulted in its complete destruction,” Wafa added.

The news agency reported that the Israeli airstrikes on the two houses left three people, including a woman, injured and resulted in material damage to some neighboring houses as well as power outages in parts of the two targeted areas.

The occupation warplanes also bombed on Saturday an agricultural land in the vicinity of the popular Firas market in the center of Gaza City.

Moreover, the Israeli strikes targeted agricultural lands near the Fallujah cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, and another land east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, without causing any injuries.

It raised the death toll from the Israeli onslaught on Gaza to 33, including three women and six children, while more than 150 have been wounded, some being in critical condition.

The Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip resumed rocket fire on the occupied territories on Saturday, a few hours after Israeli aircraft bombed targets in the coastal strip.

The bombardment set off sirens in the southern city of Sderot and a number of Israeli communities, sending Israeli settlers to shelters. There were no reports of casualties.

The Israeli regime has been continuously bombarding the strip over the past several days, assassinating several resistance commanders in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In response, Palestinian resistance factions have launched retaliatory strikes toward Israeli cities and settlements.

The Israeli military says so far nearly 1,000 rockets have been fired from the strip.